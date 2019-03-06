I think one of the biggest problems in this town is that kids get into violence and drugs. There is not enough entertainment for the kids so they resort to violence and drugs to help with the boredom and frustration of life.
I think it would be a good idea to put a fun spot in Rutland because then it would put something in place of the violence and drugs. It would take a while to draw attention to it but if we had enough outreach we could make it possible. The funding for this would have to come from taxes that the people would pay. If parents really care about the well-being of our youth they would be all for the idea.
Joshua Alger
Center Rutland
