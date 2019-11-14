Last night on the news, I watched you insist that the "whistleblower" testify in public in the impeachment investigation of President Trump. Why?
The whistleblower only had secondhand information on the Trump-Zelenskiy call, which he gave to the inspector general, who found the allegations to be credible. From there, others with direct access to the call have corroborated the whistleblower's allegations. When the allegations of impropriety against the president were first reported, you claimed the whistleblower's report was hearsay. What purpose would it serve to have a person give hearsay testimony when individuals who have heard the conversation have testified?
Federal law protects whistleblowers from having their names disclosed or from professional retaliation. Your insistence on outing the whistleblower is a violation of federal law. And in all probability, with the crazies currently inhabiting our political culture (see D.C. pizza shop), someone will threaten and perhaps try to take the life of the whistleblower if his or her name is released.
Even though the whistleblower's testimony is superfluous, disclosure is against the law, and the life of the whistleblower would be in danger, you insist on having the whistleblower testify in public. Why? Retribution.
From the above, I would surmise you also favor releasing the names of confidential informants in mob cases, so that the informant is easy pickings for retaliatory mobsters, even when the confidential informant's testimony wasn't needed at trial. Quite analogous.
Wayne Weseman
Orwell
