This summer marks the 30th anniversary of PEGTV. In a media landscape dominated by social media use, political divisiveness and disinformation, an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to connect viewers with vital community information and events has never been more relevant.

PEGTV programming can be accessed on Comcast channels 1075 (Public), 1095 (Education) and 1085 (Government), on demand and streamed online, allowing full access to its Rutland County service community and worldwide. Long before social media was king, PEGTV was broadcasting UGC (user-generated-content). Rutland County residents have full and free access to PEGTV studio space, field production equipment and editing facilities to create their dream program or to bring a special event to the entire community in their own homes.

