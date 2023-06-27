This summer marks the 30th anniversary of PEGTV. In a media landscape dominated by social media use, political divisiveness and disinformation, an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to connect viewers with vital community information and events has never been more relevant.
PEGTV programming can be accessed on Comcast channels 1075 (Public), 1095 (Education) and 1085 (Government), on demand and streamed online, allowing full access to its Rutland County service community and worldwide. Long before social media was king, PEGTV was broadcasting UGC (user-generated-content). Rutland County residents have full and free access to PEGTV studio space, field production equipment and editing facilities to create their dream program or to bring a special event to the entire community in their own homes.
PEGTV brings all the important events in our community to your living room, laptop or phone. Graduations, aldermanic, town and school board meetings, sporting events, political candidate profiles, debates and election results, parades and community talent shows are all on PEGTV. Pet adoption, cooking shows, local history, Sunday worship, community health information and much more can be accessed anytime on PEGTV.
PEGTV’s talented and dedicated staff, volunteer producers and board of directors work in tandem to provide quality community programming, transparency, and full and free access to everything our community has to offer. In the last 30 years, PEGTV has grown and changed to keep up with technological and consumer demands — all while staying true to its stated vision to champion an engaged, connected and informed community. Congratulations, PEGTV.
The writer is PEGTV board of directors president and a volunteer producer.