On March 1, Pawlet voters will be asked to vote on Article 32 directing the Select Board to write a letter of support for a monument on the Town Green.
Having viewed the two monuments relating to Pawlet’s role in the Revolution, I do not see the value of installing another monument, and one that does not fully address the unknown impact on the people living in the area in 1777. Further, while some historians conjecture that the expedition had a pivotal influence on the outcome of the Revolution, the historical argument for the proposed monument is possibly inflated. Some historians proffer that most likely, the Revolution would have ended the same without the raids as the British supplies in New York were already diminished.
The proponent for the monument argues that, without it, our children won’t know Pawlet’s history and won’t have a reason to live in Pawlet when they reach adulthood. That argument is nonsense. Statues are perhaps the least impactful method of teaching history, and the lack of good paying jobs and affordable housing are prime reasons there are generational exoduses from Pawlet.
The Green is one of our few open, outdoor centralized, community spaces. Many families and friends gathered there to meet, the Pawlet Library held some gatherings, and summer picnics were made possible. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for just that type of gathering location. The addition of a large statue would crowd the Green, break up the open space and block the vista of the library.
I urge the voters of Pawlet to vote 'no' on Article 32.
Rose Smith
West Pawlet
