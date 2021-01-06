In this new year, we have another corner to turn beside the danger and threat of COVID-19. First, that we must not continue to hollow out our city.
Just as the individuals of this city and surrounding areas rose to meet the need of keeping the Paramount Theatre, a beautiful jewel and working hub of the city, viable, so too, must we rise to meet the need of Rutland Free Library, also a jewel of this city, to make sure we do not lose another important community center.
Secondly, we need to put the people first in the community's question of “should we move the Rutland Free Library to the campus of the former College of St. Joseph?” We need to do the right thing.
We need to rethink how to maintain the integrity and safety of our beautiful landmark building, of which the knowledgeable architect Alvin Figiel has unequivocally stated in his commentary of Dec. 7 “I hope the library will stay where it is.”
Third, at this time when so many ways of life are changing and community involvement truly open, we must look to the neighbors of 10 Court St. to broaden our parking possibilities.
We can do this has become a rallying cry for many hitherto unthought-of needs in our world. Let it work for us here in our Rutland community.
Jan. 20 is the next RFL board of trustees meeting. Let’s share our thoughts with each other.
Marion Farrell
Rutland
