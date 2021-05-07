I’m proud of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen for their vote making Rutland the first Vermont city to adopt a “declaration of inclusion.”
As stated in Rutland Herald on Tuesday, May 4, “The board unanimously approved the resolution, which ‘condemns racism and discrimination of any type and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, or disability’ and dedicates the town to being ‘a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.'"
This is another step in moving the city forward and embracing a future of openness, change and acceptance. As Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said, ‘the regional marketing initiative relies on the community being welcoming.”
This action by the board shows we are open and want people to move here to live, work and play while continuing to respect and value those who reside here.
Thank you, Rutland Aldermen and thanks to Pittsford, Brandon and the other Vermont towns that have adopted the declaration. This is good for the growth of the economy and the region, but more importantly, it’s the right thing to do.
Cheryl M. Hooker
Rutland County senator
