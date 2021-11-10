It has been said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Well, with regard to the Route 100 culvert replacement project in Plymouth, there is no road, certainly no paving, and from the Vermont AOT and contractor hired for the project, no good intentions.
Plymouth residents and those who work in the area were promised this endeavor, (which fully closed the end portion of Route 100 just prior to Route 4 and required all traffic to use Route 100A), would begin on Sept. 1, and be complete on Sept. 29. At the end of September, we were informed that the project would extend into, and be finished by the end of, October. It is now Nov. 5, and we are assured it will finally be complete by the end of the month, but this citizen has her doubts.
One of my co-workers has had to drive over an hour to get his sons to day care, a drive previously taking 17 minutes. Another co-worker gets up at 4 a.m. to be at work on time, and he lives only 10 minutes from work! Lastly, the "detour" (Route 100A) traffic was expected to use was under construction for paving until just a week ago!
I ask this question to close. Where is the oversight? Where is the accountability due to those who have been so adversely affected? From the AOT and the contractor hired for the job? Crickets. As taxpayers and Vermont citizens, we deserve better.
Sigrid Stanley
Andover
