Many of you have seen the controversial meme that I posted on Facebook or have seen the news article regarding the post. I am writing to apologize to anyone I may have offended, to explain my thoughts on the post and to disclose what I have learned from this event.
I never intended to offend anyone by my post and I sincerely apologize to the people who were offended. My thoughts on the meme were to point out that many people who are white are not what I have always regarded as “privileged.” Many are poor, struggling and lacking many of life’s basic necessities.
I have learned many things through this exchange. I have learned that, to many, the term “white privilege” does not mean what I have always believed it to mean — primarily economic privilege. It also means the difference between the way races have been treated in the not too distant past, and in some cases, the way many are still being treated.
I have also learned that it is very difficult to understand the way African American, Jewish or Indian people feel about their past (and sometimes current) oppression unless you have experienced that same oppression.
Finally, I hope my apology is accepted and I hope that someday soon we will all accept each other, on the same level, without regard to race, gender, religion or ethnic heritage. That is certainly what I intend to strive toward.
Sincerely,
Paul Clifford
Rutland
The writer serves on the Rutland City Board of Aldermen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.