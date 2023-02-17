Let me start this letter off by admitting, yes, I am a dinosaur. I read actual newspapers, magazines and books, especially books. The only time I ever read a book on my Kindle Fire is when the book I want to read is out of print. I even used an actual dictionary and thesaurus to help compose this letter.
With that said, I am appalled at the decision of the Vermont State University system to digitize the library books at Castleton University. I remember reading in my local newspaper how Vermont communities were struggling to keep their local libraries open, appealing to community members for help, and how most of those communities, through fortitude and ingenuity, kept their libraries open without sacrificing books to the digital realm. I emphatically urge the VSU council to revisit this decision and find an alternative solution to digitizing the Calvin Coolidge Library.
