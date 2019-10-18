I am hearing plenty of great talk regarding Community Care Network and Rutland. I have heard that there is indeed a plan in place for the rejuvenation of our dear big "little" city. I wonder, what will Christmas be like? Starbucks, Chipotle and Five Guys?
It seems the economic practices in place are for the overall betterment of the region and I love it. I work in CCN of Rutland so, of course, my opinion is biased but if I may, there seems to be nowhere to go but up as I don't think Rutland can get any lower on the approval list of places to live in Vermont.
Why does the populace not enjoy this region? Nothing to do, hmm. Nothing to see, again, hmm. Nowhere to shop, nowhere to get a bite, nowhere to sip and talk, nowhere to ... it is just a string of angry people who can't appreciate the change because it didn't get here any sooner. We need to stop being so angry and appreciate that the stability, the jobs, the taxes and the revenue for the region is here, it always has been here and, OK, so there are new places to spend our money, what little money we may have, but still, waiting and appreciating the progress is all in the fun of it, no?
Well, just a thought or two from a local, not born [here]; sorry, but I do work, live and pay taxes in Vermont.
Ismael Ramirez
Wallingford
