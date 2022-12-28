Compliments to Green Mountain Power and the other electric companies working with them to get our power back on Sunday afternoon. All of us at home wish to commend you for giving up your holiday to make our Christmas wish come true for electricity. Thanks again.
Stephen Cijka
