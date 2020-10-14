I have known Matt Prouty for a number of years and was disturbed by the attack on him. Matt is devoted to his family, so holding a sign in support of his wife is quite appropriate.
The intent behind the regulation against police involvement in elections obviously does not apply here. Matt was not in uniform and wearing a mask. Give him a break! He has done much for this community, and Rutland could use more good citizens like Matt and his family.
Russell Green
West Rutland
