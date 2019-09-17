The AR-15 is a weapon of war. I see over and over people claiming these guns are totally different from what the military uses and should not be called an assault weapon or a weapon of war, but this is demonstrably wrong.
The AR-15 platform was conceived as an infantry rifle for the U.S. military. Its design features included high accuracy and high-ammunition capacity to be able to lay down large volumes of accurate fire against human targets at long range. The civilian version carries these same features: a platform designed to lay down large volumes of accurate fire against human targets at long range. This is why these weapons are called assault weapons rather than defense weapons.
It is true that the full auto option was removed from the civilian version, but this does not reduce the ability to fire high volumes of accurate, long range shots against human targets. In the military, the full auto selection is primarily used to lay down "suppressing fire" that makes an enemy duck so fellow troops can maneuver. When firing against large groups of enemy soldiers at long range, they use the semi-auto mode just like the civilian AR-15s.
We have seen great success by severely restricting access to full auto weapons; none have been used in a modern mass shooting. It is time to replicate this successful policy on the weapons that are being used to assault masses of civilians in our cities and towns.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
