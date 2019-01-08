ARC Rutland Area would like to wish everyone a happy and prosperous 2019. We had a wonderful holiday season and we hope you and your family did, too.
Our Christmas Celebration and Annual Meeting was a huge success, with 139 individuals with developmental disabilities and their allies joyfully celebrating good friends, music and a wonderful meal. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Elks of Rutland, GE Employees Community Cares Fund, Hannaford and Penguin Productions for making the day memorable for our membership.
We also thank all of our year-long donors; you make it possible for us to continue our mission of advocating for the right of individuals with developmental disabilities and their families to be regarded as valued citizens into 2019. We look forward to all that the year has to offer.
"Fore" now, look for us at our indoor golf tournament on Feb. 9 at Stonehedge Indoor Golf; come join a team or sponsor a hole to support those with developmental disabilities in our community. We look forward to seeing you and once again, on behalf of our board, members and staff, thank you for a wonderful 2018. Happy New Year.
Heather Kent
ARC Rutland Area executive director
