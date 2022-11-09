For quite a long time, this country remembered the signing of the armistice on Nov. 11, 1918, as Armistice Day. It was recognized to remember the huge costs of war and to celebrate the peace after a horrendous World War I. A number of states, and then the majority of them, began to celebrate Armistice Day every Nov. 11.

In 1938, the U.S. Congress made Armistice Day an official day that commemorated peace. With thanksgiving, prayer and exercises, it is designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations.

