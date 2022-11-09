For quite a long time, this country remembered the signing of the armistice on Nov. 11, 1918, as Armistice Day. It was recognized to remember the huge costs of war and to celebrate the peace after a horrendous World War I. A number of states, and then the majority of them, began to celebrate Armistice Day every Nov. 11.
In 1938, the U.S. Congress made Armistice Day an official day that commemorated peace. With thanksgiving, prayer and exercises, it is designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations.
In 1958, President Eisenhower, citing a law just passed by Congress to change the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day, said “(I)t has long been our custom to commemorate Nov. 11, the anniversary of the ending of World War I, by paying tribute to the heroes of that tragic struggle and by rededicating ourselves to the cause of peace.” In this way, Armistice Day became Veterans Day.
More than a decade later in 1968, Veterans Day was included with other holidays to be celebrated as a three-day weekend. After much pushback from citizens and state legislatures, the observance of Veterans Day was returned to the original annual observance date of Nov. 11.
This year, as we remember the first Armistice Day of Nov. 11, 1918, let us remember the work of peace is the greatest good, and let us do all we can to foster peace among nations, as well as among ourselves in this country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.