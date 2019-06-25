To add my 2 cents to the discussion of the censorship of Ms. Zarfati-Eirmann's art, first Thomas Jefferson asked, "Whose foot is to be the guide by which all others are to be stretched or cut?" And Bertolt Brecht observed that "art is not a mirror of reality but a hammer with which to shape it."
Charles Pregger-Roman
Fair Haven
