In his May 12 letter decrying the murals of Rutland, Nick Searles decrees "art belongs on canvas or in clay or photography." Leonardo da Vinci apparently missed this memo or simply chose to ignore it when he painted The Last Supper on a wall of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan. But maybe Leonardo was trying for the "Harlem" look.
David Balfour
