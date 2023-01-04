As a member of the Declaration of Inclusion Initiative which consists of Rutland County residents Bob Harnish, Al Wakefield and myself, I’d like to add a few paragraphs to Keith Whitcomb’s, Dec. 29, 2022, article which appeared under the headline “Year in Review: Declaration of Inclusion continues to spur hard conversations in 2022.”

Last Wednesday, Hubbardton became the 87th municipality in Vermont and the 20th municipality in Rutland County to adopt the Declaration of Inclusion.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.