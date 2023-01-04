As a member of the Declaration of Inclusion Initiative which consists of Rutland County residents Bob Harnish, Al Wakefield and myself, I’d like to add a few paragraphs to Keith Whitcomb’s, Dec. 29, 2022, article which appeared under the headline “Year in Review: Declaration of Inclusion continues to spur hard conversations in 2022.”
Last Wednesday, Hubbardton became the 87th municipality in Vermont and the 20th municipality in Rutland County to adopt the Declaration of Inclusion.
The initiative’s short-term goal is to have 100 municipalities adopt the Declaration of Inclusion by the second week in May which Governor Scott, through a proclamation, has established as Inclusion Week.
To assist cities and towns in their consideration of the declaration, Guidelines to Adoption have been recently adopted. They can be found at vtdeclarationofinclusion.org, which is maintained for the initiative by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. The chamber, together with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, has supported the initiative from the outset.
The initiative’s proponents note that adoption has taken several different paths. Some towns have adopted it when presented. For other towns, adoption has followed a careful, reflective course with multiple meetings that included conversation about inclusion, its meaning and its impact on and for their town. No municipality has declined to adopt it.
The initiative’s ultimate goal is to have each Vermont municipality adopt the declaration. It hopes Rutland County will be the first county in the state to have every municipality adopt the declaration.
