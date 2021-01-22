Oh, great! The noble Rutland City Board of Alderman, by virtue of their common “patriotism” refused to condemn the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Worse, that great loyalist Mr. DePoy insisted that ex-president Trump’s name be erased from any condemnation that might occur.
The insurrection occurred as a consequence of Trump's incitement to riot and in particular, target Vice President Pence and his family, the speaker of the House and the senators who were interrupted from their constitutional duty to confirm the election results. It was a shocking and traumatic event. It was frightening.
Trump was not just complicit, he was the inciter! Weeks earlier, he invited the mob to appear on Jan. 6. He said “… be there.” When he spoke to them on that day, he told them where to go, how to get there and what to do. So they brought a gallows for Pence and steel bars to maim, and five people died unnecessarily! Where’s the evidence Trump incited that insurrection, that treason? Watch and listen to the tape. The speech is frightening, and its result was terrifying to watch in real time.
But what is really frightening is our small town tucked away in the Green Mountains has, as its elected leaders, a group of aldermen who either support that rape of democracy, or haven’t the moral character to dishonor it. It might be meaningless, and while I may be dumb, I’m not stupid, and I know full well any call for the resignation of every alderman who refused to take this issue under advisement, to resign in shame and a special election be held to replace them, will never happen. It should.
Enid K. Reiman
Rutland
