After years of unsuccessful efforts to expose the dangers and error of city water fluoridation so as to stop it, I have concluded:
1. Rutland’s government, which authorizes, pays for and runs the program, won’t change anything without city voters demanding it.
2. No amount of scientific reports — which continue to accumulate and show the false promise of fluoridation — are likely to change the local political response.
3. Official assurances by the American Dental Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are practically carved in stone, as if fluoride science is “settled.” But, of course, the nature of science is not to be settled.
Behind these barriers to common sense stands Rutland’s 3-to-2 advisory vote for fluoridation in 2016. It ensures local officials there’s no price to pay for staying with the status quo.
Despite all this, I believe skepticism about fluoridation has increased here since 2016. But more folks need to speak up. One way to do that is by asking questions of our aldermanic candidates in the coming election. And, geez, put a little vinegar in the questions.
Instead of asking, “What’s your view of fluoridation?” ask, “What about the National Toxicology Program’s draft statement that fluoride is ‘presumed to be a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard to humans?' Do we want that in our water?”
Or, “Isn’t fluoridation of the water supply the same as mass medication of a population without informed consent?”
Ask, “What do you think of recent studies associating fluoride exposure of pregnant women as a likely cause of IQ loss in their children?”
Ask, “If the CDC says the best use of fluoride for stopping cavities is to put it right on the teeth, why force people to ingest it in the water?”
Jack Crowther
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.