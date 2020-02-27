With the alderman election fast approaching. I believe the taxpayers of this city should ask themselves a few questions before checking those boxes.
Have the incumbents made well-thought-out decisions thus far? Have they held department heads accountable for poor decisions? Have they asked the right questions and done their due diligence to make sure our tax dollars are spent wisely? Are you satisfied with the services the city provides? Do you believe these candidates will make good common sense decisions that would mirror your own? Will these candidates move the city in a positive direction?
Please choose carefully as these elections will shape our community.
Marge Keeten
Rutland
