Matthew Eckler's letter of March 5 had me laughing.
Now, Matt, I, too, moved to Vermont from out of state in 1961. My family and I were greeted by the most friendly, sincere people I had ever encountered. Those friendships have lasted 60 years.
But I had a lot to learn. To move to Vermont, one cannot try to change Vermonters. One must accept them for what they are. We, the newcomers, must assimilate — absorb and digest, adapt or conform.
One might be reading this and say, "Oh, she's a racist." I am not. I am the daughter of an immigrant.
So, Char cannot find an appropriate beauty parlor or Cuban food store/deli? So what? You moved here for the values we offer.
Years ago, an aged neighbor of mine said, "Oh, flatlanders move here, then try to change it to what they moved away from." I laughed at that comment then, but there is a lot of wisdom in it.
Matt and Char, welcome to Vermont.
Janet B. Wood
Rutland
