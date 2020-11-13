The Conniver-in-Chief is on the way out,
I feel so elated, I just want to shout.
After years of deception, corruption and lies,
our country can finally tell Donald goodbye.
We now have a president we can take pride in.
Welcome and godspeed, Joseph R. Biden.
Jennifer Traynor
Rutland
