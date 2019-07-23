On July 26, 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law. This allowed millions of people with disabilities to gain access to places of public accommodation, businesses and other places that were previously inaccessible to them. Although a lot of improvements have been made over the past 29 years, there is still a lot of work to do to make our community more accessible to people with disabilities.
Jessica Butterfield
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.