President Biden is creating a "Civilian Climate Corps" modeled after FDR's 1933 "Civilian Conservation Corps." The corps is part of the progressive Green New Deal with expectations of creating thousands of jobs and improving the environment.
If we contacted our Washington representatives and offered our state as a "test ground," I am sure we could get the necessary funding to organize this corps around a multitude of nonprofit organizations throughout our state.
Or more helpful, why not organize the concept right here in Rutland. What a wonderful way to entice young people to come to our state. We might use parts of the small college infrastructures to house this corps.
Now, if the federal organizing is going to require an impractical amount of time, let's just get the funding via our representatives and model a state corps (Attention: you all now running for aldermen and mayor; downtown economic advocates; governor).
Louis Scotellaro
Chittenden
