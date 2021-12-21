Looking back on 2021, I am touched by, and thankful for, the goodness of so many people in Rutland County who have supported Rutland County Audubon by their generous actions.
There was Fred Stone, of Pawlet, who donated 22 handmade bluebird houses. There was Jeff Fowler, of Stafford Tech; he and his students built a chimney swift tower and a kiosk for us. Tyler Dahlin, Rutland Recreation and Parks Maintenance Foreman, contributed in a big way to the effort of building the swift tower.
Mary Ann Goulette, West Rutland's Town Manager, collaborated on, and oversaw, the Recreational Trails Grant with which we were able to build the new boardwalk and trail off Whipple Hollow Road. Sue Ianni, of West Rutland, kept a good eye on our trail builders, the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps and kept them in s'mores. S.E. Smith donated seed for our feeders at the boardwalk on Marble Street in West Rutland.
Sherri Birkheimer Rooker, Chaffee Art Center director, hung our Wildlife Art Show and mentored us during our six weeks at the Chaffee. Casella Waste sponsored us in that show.
Blue Seal of Brandon and Paul Garland of Agway once again held seed sales in their stores for our benefit.
All of these good people have served to uplift our little organization and my heart. We thank you!
Kathleen Guinness
Poultney
