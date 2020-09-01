An Aug. 28 letter to the Herald is another example of the Donald Trump approach to the truth - ignore it and repeat the same lie often enough until people believe it.
The writer says Biden "would shut the country down until the virus is gone." Biden's website says the following, "Joe Biden will direct the CDC to provide specific evidence-based guidance for how to turn the dial up or down relative to the level of risk and degree of viral spread in a community, including when to open or close certain businesses, bars, restaurants and other spaces; when to open or close schools and what steps they need to take to make classrooms and facilities safe; appropriate restrictions on size of gatherings; when to issue stay-at-home restrictions."
The writer says Biden wants "to do away with the Second Amendment." Biden's website says, "It’s within our grasp to end our gun violence epidemic and respect the Second Amendment, which is limited. As president, Biden will pursue constitutional, common-sense gun safety policies." Sensible gun control legislation is not the same as doing away with the Second Amendment.
Trump has politicized the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a Republican governor who has not, and has kept our "blue" state united and relatively safe. Trump could have followed Phil Scott's approach of inclusiveness and unity rather than initially minimizing the pandemic, criticizing local leaders, exalting himself, demeaning public health experts and pushing fantasy pandemic cures. He is a divider, not a uniter.
Lee Wilson
Shrewsbury
