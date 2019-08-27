How much further are we going to allow this president to drag our country down?
Not content with flaunting his vile racism or violent misogyny through horrendous policies, the man in charge of our country is now actively seeking to make it legal to fire individuals from their jobs for no other reason than being LGBTQ. My immediate reaction to that is: How dare he? How dare he rip away the progress we, as a country and a society, have made in the last several decades?
We, as a nation, owe it to the LGBTQ community to help defend the hard-won rights they have fought and died for, because these people are our family; not just friends, coworkers, or mere passers-by on the street. They are a part of our society and our world and that makes them our family, and when your family is in danger, you join hands and support them. It doesn’t matter how you do it: march in the streets, write letters to you representatives or local papers, or even call them directly and tell them this president’s actions are wrong. Just stand up and defend your family, because it is the least they deserve.
Olivia McNeely
Townshend
