So Vermont plans to follow the advice of our fascist president and open gun stores as essential in our pandemic. Will we also open stores for less essential items such as books and clothing?
Most people that interested in guns already have some, as I do. Does someone from the Trump family stand to gain from this?
Trillions of dollars are to be spent to try to recover from corona virus. How much will go to stockholders and airline executives who treat us so well? How about colluding big pharma?
The money could help recovery with a substantial guaranteed job program which Trump refuses and Obama’s refused to do.
Geoffrey Cobden
Weybridge
