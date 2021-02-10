OK, I know sometimes mistakes happen and people act irresponsibly, but come on. I am a health care worker and drive to work on our roads early to get to work. On my drive, I can’t tell you the number of people who throw their lit cigarette out the car window. That is gross and dangerous. If I had my window open and your lit butt flew into my car, I’d have an accident to try and put the thing out if I could find it. What about if I had some sort of gas issue and had a slow leak, my car would blow up.
If your car doesn’t have an ash tray, I suggest you find something to use. Stop being a dumb ash and making the rest of us have to deal with your bad habit.
Michele Witherbee
Leicester
