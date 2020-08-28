Hey, Rutland, did you hear Joe Biden's latest news conference and interview? He clearly states that, if elected, he would shut the country down until the virus is gone. He said the government would take care of the people, just like socialism and communism and Bernie Sanders and Pelosi.
Biden and Sanders want to do away with the Second Amendment so then only the hoodlums, thieves and drug dealers would have guns — good old liberals. Look at what the Democrats have done to Vermont: High taxes forced people to move out so the liberals can spend more money.
The Democrats don't want Trump because he is a businessman and not a corrupt politician. Ask Bernie Sanders or Pelosi or Biden how much of their millions did they give to people in need. Answer: zero.
A person recently wrote saying a bill should be brought forward about term limits. He should know that only the Washington bureaucrats can do that.
Obama and Biden cut our military forces below the danger line, typical liberal Democrats.
I will vote for Donald Trump.
Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
