Congratulations to the liberals and Joe Biden. But you liberals will want to save your money and hope you keep your jobs as Biden, Harris and Pelosi have already stated they will close stores which will mean jobs lost, more people on welfare.
Thank you, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. They won't care as they get their paychecks. But taxes will go up for needless spending. More illegals will be coming and the wall won't be finished. Health care costs will rise. Obamacare will be restarted. Heating oil and gas costs will rise. Steel workers will lose their jobs. But being a liberal, they won't care as long as it doesn't pertain to them.
In regard to the high school Raider mascot, there was another veteran named Darby who fought at Iwo Jima and the Philippines. It would seem to me that the mayor and the aldermen and the school board would have more pressing areas to worry about than a school mascot. Why don't they look to housing for homeless veterans who served this country and state?
Back to Biden vs Trump. Yes, Trump is about gone because he thought of the people. He wasn't a politician, he was a businessman and the liberals didn't like that and still don't know how to make money, only tax and spend. Thank God, I don't have to pay taxes to a corrupt liberal government and I paid for my medical services by serving in the military. None of the liberals like Biden, Sanders, Pelosi or Harris can say that. But we all know that the liberals look down their noses at homeless people and veterans.
Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
