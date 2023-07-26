In health care, it’s 10-to-1 against us.

Imagine for one minute that the repair shop to which you take your car has two mechanics who work on the cars, but 20 people who work in the office making appointments, creating work orders, et cetera. How much would it cost to get a simple tune up or oil change? Now imagine that this situation existed in the health care field.

