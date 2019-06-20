No longer use plastic or paper bags at the grocers. Bring reusable bags from home. Use these bags over and over and over again.
I cannot believe a public health official or an infectious disease physician has not addressed this potential dangerous situation.
What shopper will diligently wash and dry these bags between each use? These bags can easily become contaminated with E. coli or salmonella — to name a few.
The manner in which cashiers/baggers haphazardly bag purchases is appalling. In the past, I have found a wet meat package next to baked goods and produce next to cleaning products.
Today, I bagged all my items — separating them carefully — to the chagrin of the cashier and those in line behind me.
When I returned home, I labeled each bag for which it had been used so next trip to the market the bags will be used for similar products.
A word to the other shoppers — be careful and aware the purchases should be bagged carefully if using reusable bags.
Janet Wood
Retired registered nurse
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.