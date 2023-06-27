Someone recently posted on the local Front Porch Forum online platform requesting that discussion concerning anything related to politics be banned from the forum, and there has since been some posts both pro and con posted on the subject.
It is my understanding that FPF already has established guidelines and rules about what is permissible when posting and, as long as those specific guidelines and rules are followed when posting, one is free to post about anything of concern to the person posting as well as the community at large.
If what are considered to be politically related discussions were banned from FPF, who then draws the line and where does that line get drawn?
How about religion or any other subject that might be considered controversial and someone might have an opinion about?
How about banning anything that might be considered potentially disturbing and upsetting or otherwise might require serious reflection and thought as well as what might bring about necessary dialogue and the seeking of answers to serious questions, such as — by way of example — better addressing, as well as ending, homelessness and so on?
You know what, let's just forget about thinking and speaking freely for oneself and ask everyone to just shut up, because thinking or speaking freely for oneself could potentially cause disharmony for someone.
While we are at it, however, why not simply do away with the First Amendment of the federal Constitution altogether? That ought to take care of it, no?
Banning discussion and the exercising of free speech on what is supposed to be a community forum is a rather slippery slope, in my opinion.