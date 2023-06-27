Someone recently posted on the local Front Porch Forum online platform requesting that discussion concerning anything related to politics be banned from the forum, and there has since been some posts both pro and con posted on the subject.

It is my understanding that FPF already has established guidelines and rules about what is permissible when posting and, as long as those specific guidelines and rules are followed when posting, one is free to post about anything of concern to the person posting as well as the community at large.

