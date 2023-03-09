The BCA reversed its Feb. 15 decision after the Wallingford Select Board received a threatening letter from Mr. Moreton’s lawyer that they would appeal the action of the BCA. The select board rolled over and gave the plaintiff what he wanted without getting any legal opinions of their own. I find this an appalling example of incompetence, corruption or both.
We elect a town agent to oversee civil legal matters for the town and yet our legal representation was absent. I would like to think it’s naivety rather than a right-wing power grab, but how does one know?
