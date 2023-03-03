I read the news that the Wallingford Board of Civil Authority will meet to reconsider actions of their Feb. 15 meeting. Since public comments were taken after the board acted, I feel compelled to comment here. As selectman, I served on the Wallingford BCA for nine years. The BCA is an important part of our town governance in that it oversees elections and ensures their fairness. I learned how things are done from my elders. To serve, one must swear an oath to uphold the law.
The law says that, in order to register to vote in a Vermont town, one must claim residency and give an address. Some don’t know the BCA has the power to take someone off the checklist. It not only has the power, but furthermore, the obligation to find out if someone on the checklist lives in the town or not and take them off the checklist if they don’t. Political views or property ownership have no place here. Taxpayer, good intentions or public office have no bearing on residency. Some think this is personal. It is not.
