This past spring, the Rutland High School Girls’ Varsity Tennis team amassed a record of 13-1 in the regular season, making them No. 2 in the state and earning the title of “Southern Vermont League Champions.” To honor this, T-shirts proclaiming this accomplishment were made for the players. I was proudly wearing mine at a local store and it caught the eye of the cashier. After reading it, her response was not congratulatory. Instead, this person chose to overlook this well-earned distinction and hijack it by commenting, “It should say 'Raiders.'”
I was initially taken aback and then heart-broken that the accomplishments of an amazing group of athletes was distilled into a partisan comment about a mascot. All season, I watched as these girls committed themselves to becoming their best selves, and all that this person could see was a missing word.
I may be wrong, but it seems it isn’t the students who are making this an issue, nor can this be brushed aside as an isolated incident. These girls accomplished what they did without any “Raider” or logo on their uniforms. (The girls’ tennis team uniforms have had neither in all the years I have coached.) They worked hard and earned this distinction and were proud of their accomplishments — and I was more than proud of them. Their success did not depend on a name and yet they positively represented Rutland High School. For many seasons, our cheer was not “Raiders!” but “tenacity,” meaning persistence in maintaining, adhering to, or seeking something valued or desired — traits that one could argue are more compelling than any mascot.
One thought I give my players before a match is to “Be better.” I urge the people of Rutland to do the same.
Mary Haskell
Mount Holly
