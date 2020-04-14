This morning, my husband and I, being in the 60 and older age group, arrived at our local grocery store at the early hour of 6 a.m. We were surprised to see the number of shoppers already there, but following social-distancing guidelines and most wearing masks. The clerk in the checkout line, who we see often on our shopping trips, greeted us in her usual friendly way, but we could see and hear her exhaustion.
When we asked how she was doing, her answer made us sad. She said, “It’s hard, some people are so mean.” But this dear lady, who is always so friendly, excused this behavior explaining that people are out of their comfort zone, and that lots of other people are kind.
Aren’t we all out of our comfort zone right now? How is it that anyone could be less than grateful for the service our grocery-store workers, and all other essential workers are providing us, even at risk to themselves and their families?
My sister, a deli-counter worker at a market in Detroit, reports she experiences a similar lack of kindness during her workday. I wanted to believe this was unique to the “big city” mentality. We are often proud of our “Vermont way” of taking care of each other. Now, more than ever, is the time to earn that reputation.
Please be kind to all our essential workers, and let them know we appreciate their service.
Kathleen Jacob
Rutland
