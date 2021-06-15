I would like to commend Gordon Dritschilo for correcting the difference relating to bears (June 12-13 issue). While I am somewhat familiar with bear behavior due to my lifelong pursuit of game animals as a source of recreation and organic meat consumption, I have never thought or considered hunting on a beach to be a good bet to put a bear roast in the oven. I've tagged and eaten two bears in my life and neither one was wearing sunscreen.
As a suggestion to Gordon, please let me suggest he get off his mountain bike, or trade his running shoes for a pair of good boots, and spend some time out in the real woods with his butt sitting against a tree actually observing the nature around him. Perhaps, he will then learn the real difference between beach and beech. And if you are anti-hunting, take a camera. But at least, learn the difference.
Norman Coote
North Clarendon
