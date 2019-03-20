Yeah, all lives matter. They should, but you don’t really believe it.
All lives matter, but Muslims are terrorists. All lives matter, but Italians are gangsters. All lives matter, but the Chinese are stealing our jobs. All lives matter, but Mexicans (and other Hispanics) are drug dealers, thieves, rapists, “… and some, I assume, are good people.” All lives matter, but black people [are] shifty and lazy. And their melanin is terrifying.
White privilege does not mean that you get more because you’re white, but it’s likely that you will not get less because you’re white. What it means is that you don’t leave the house wondering if you will make it home that night because of your color. It means that, if you are pulled over by the police, that it will never occur to you that you may die in a few minutes because of your color. It means that you are not likely to ever be stopped and frisked.
Yes, this may happen to you if you are white, but it is very unlikely. Admitting white privilege is not a shame. Denying it, is. It is a fact of social history, a horrifying fact, but a fact. Fear of a pigment is not rational.
About a millennium ago, slavery was a big thing. There were few rules about slaves. Color was not a rule, at first. But slavery is not a popular thing among slaves, and they tend to try to escape. In Eastern Europe, the Caucasus region, people, even slaves, were very white. To make escape harder, they decided to enslave darker skinned people, found in abundance in warmer climes. In order to make people more willing to report runaway slaves, they degraded and denigrated their reputation, dehumanizing them. The uneducated populace bought the canard.
What is our excuse today? Don’t say “All Lives Matter” until saying “Black Lives Matter” doesn’t bother you.
George Simpson
Pittsfield
