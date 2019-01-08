This letter goes out to a stranger who attempted to give me a hat about a month ago. Sir, I've tried to find you since then. I don't know your name, so it's been unsuccessful. The next best thing is this letter.
I so want to apologize for acting a little stand-offish when you asked if I received a hat. The truth is, at that moment, since I had no idea who you were — and since I saw no hat at the time — I admit it threw me off and unfortunately, I suddenly reacted in a way I shouldn't have.
I do appreciate your kind gesture, but I can't wear hats at least for a long while now, only hoods, due to a medical aspect. The specifics are unnecessary to mention, but I asked the person who was holding it to give the gift to someone who really needs it.
Especially in case I never see you again, I hope this gets published and that you read it. Thank you, again.
Muffe Heath
Rutland
