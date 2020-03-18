On June 14, 1979, I was appointed as a special deputy sheriff for Rutland County by then-Sheriff Lee D. Jones. I had completed a 45-hour training course and was assigned to traffic, transports and security details in Rutland County.
A short 41 years later, it is time to leave this profession and let younger officers with newer ideas and fresh perspectives take the reins.
During my time, I have seen what so many others have in Rutland County. We are a resilient group always willing to help others in need. The respect of law enforcement in Rutland County is something to be proud of. I remember the Sgt. Jason Allen fundraiser that was organized, and many thousands of dollars were raised in a single day! It was a proud moment, for sure.
Being born and raised here, I remember the days of the dress factories (where my family worked), Howe Scale and the rail yard where Walmart now stands. I have seen all this change, some for the better and some for the worse. I remember window shopping on Center Street and Merchants Row on warm summer nights, and the great Vermont State Fair when it was overflowing with patrons each day that the weather would allow. I have watched parts of town, where I grew up, become wrapped up in the horrors of addiction.
Having been involved, both the local and state level, in finding solutions to the negative paths that we, as a community, have traveled, I have seen a turn around. We still have work to do but we are making strides in the right direction. Drug rehabilitation is now an accepted idea, court diversion programs are showing success and the continued support of those who fall on hard times simply shows we have not given up. We need to continue these efforts and continue to move forward.
Gov. Phil Scott has chosen Captain, Chief of Deputies David J. Fox to be the new sheriff of Rutland County. I am confident he has made the right choice. I am sure the good work of the men and women of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department will continue, again with new ideas and fresh perspectives.
I am truly honored and proud to have been a law enforcement officer in the state of Vermont. I am humbled by the outpouring of well wishes and congratulations on my retirement. God bless you all.
Stephen P. Benard
Rutland County Sheriff (Retired)
Steve: Congratulations on a superior career of service to the people of Vermont. You have made such a positive effect on Vermont that the bar is raised very high by your success. I wish you the best in your well deserved retirement.
