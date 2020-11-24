My wanderings in pursuit of fish have occasionally brought me to Arnold’s Bay. It is a small indentation on the Vermont side of Lake Champlain between the bridge and Otter Creek outlet. It is named for Benedict Arnold, and it’s where he landed and burned the remnant of his small fleet when he escaped from the British after the first Battle of Valcour Island. If it weren’t for his efforts against the British on the lake (he delayed Burgoyne for a full year) and his later valor at Saratoga, our Revolution would probably not have been successful.
As far as I know, the name of the bay is the only recognition that we give him. There are no statues of him because his later betrayal at West Point has made his name odious to us. Arnold lived too long. If he had died of his wounds at Saratoga, we would consider him a hero.
I can’t help but see the parallels between his life and Rudy Giuliani. Rudy was a respected mayor of NYC who served us very well during 9/11 when the airplanes flew into the World Trade Center. If he had died or retired from public life shortly thereafter, we would consider him a hero. But he spoiled all that by becoming Donald Trump’s chief henchman. If we remember him at all, it will be for his betrayal of our democracy. There will be no statues of him. Not even a small bay will be named for him.
Arthur Krueger
Shrewsbury
