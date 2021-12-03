I have been a volunteer for every statewide campaign that Bernie Sanders has run, and I am usually excited and inspired by Bernie's words.
However, I am supremely disappointed that he has delivered an endorsement of Peter Welch for Patrick Leahy's job. It is past time for Vermont to integrate our Washington delegation.
Do we really need another old, straight, white man serving our state? Peter Welch has done nothing in the House to distinguish himself — I have yet to see him speak out in the way that many members of the Progressive Caucus have done, and this will be a crucial time in the Senate. As Welch frequently tells us, he loves "reaching across the aisle." Well, the Republicans are walking all over people like Welch right now.
We have an amazing roster of diverse, powerful, progressive, younger women who are far more in touch with the issues facing everyday Vermonters. Relegating these women to a primary for the House seat, which seems to be where the Vermont Democratic Party is headed, is just wrong.
Vermont has this progressive reputation and yet, we are really going to go along with "he deserves the seat" as a rationale for no meaningful primary?
Nancy Braus
Putney
