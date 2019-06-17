It was a case of Bernie just being Bernie.
So, Bernie Sanders met with Vermont legislators to try get them to do something about minimum wage and paid family leave. That is just Bernie doing his thing as usual. It's okay with me too.
You see, Bernie Sanders helped get me medical coverage thru the VA and carpal tunnel surgery from a local doctor. As a 'Nam vet, I am allowed the VA benefits, but there was a waiting list. He has done more for vets then anyone else. He is helping we Vermonters get things for ourselves and others. It's really all about seeing that things are fair and that people are being helped when needed.
If Bernie wants to impress upon the Vermonters, politicians in Montpelier that's fine, as he has been doing it for decades!
Later,
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
