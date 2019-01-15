Let's be clear that Sen. Bernie Sanders has been a huge help to all Vermonters. As a Nam-era veteran, he helped me get medical care through the VA.
If he wants to run for president, then fine. That's his decision and I respect it. Bernie knows what he's doing and we trust him.
The thing to remember is that he is loved here in Vermont. As a man who stands up to anyone and shows courage in the face of Republicans who distort and misrepresent his values and bills in the Senate, Bernie is the man. He has lived and worked for Vermonters for a long time and deserves our respect and trust.
T.W. King
Shaftsbury
