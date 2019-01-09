I and nearly everyone I know used to be Democrats. Now, pretty much 100 percent are either Green or Independent.
I think "the party" is nearly over. I rather hope it is. So far in this new term, they've already brought us "pay-go" and set up the new climate task force to make it as weak and toothless as possible by allowing oil money in, etc. I was fed up by corporate-owned politics so many years ago I've lost count.
Geoffrey Levens
Paonia, Colorado
