Ever since it has become apparent that, under the influence of Bernie Sanders, AOC, and others, certainly including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, President Biden is overseeing a mad dash toward Bernie’s Democratic socialism, I have thought, “Please let us be rescued by the midterms.”
Next in my progression of thought has been, “And please don’t let the Ex-Tweester-in-Chief spoil the potential rescue, as he spoiled a possible Republican majority in the Senate with his deleterious visit to Georgia, which was made with unethical, if not illegal, intent.
Now I have read “Biden and Sanders negotiate plan,” Lisa Mascaro, AP Washington, Times Argus and Rutland Herald, July 17-18, as well as “President Warren’s Government,” Opinion, Review & Outlook, Wall Street Journal, July 17-18.
Maybe it’ll be Bernie to the rescue. It seems to me entirely possible that Bernie and the force for socialism could well give the independent electorate, and perhaps some moderate Democrats, incentive to vote for sane and thoughtful Republicans, independents and moderate Democrats, and offset any damage that might be done by the Ex-Tweetster-in-Chief “primarying” capable, responsible Republicans.
Maybe there’s hope for rescue by the midterms!
It would only be right for Bernie to save us inadvertently from his own Socialism Express!
Charles Goodwin
Weston
