I am glad Vermonters spoke loud and clear that they do not want Zuckerman as governor of this state. Many of his positions are extreme, misguided and polarizing. These positions do not have Vermont and Vermonters best interests in mind. His promulgation of legal recreational marijuana is reprehensible and has a deleterious effect on efforts to heal the opioid crisis. Thankfully, Phil Scott has done an amazing job and we will continue to shine under his excellent leadership.
Spencer Crispe
Brattleboro
